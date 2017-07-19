Employment | Part-time Clerk | The Press and Standard

The Town of Cottageville is seeking a part-time clerk of court. The applicant’s duties include, but not limited to the following duties: Complete office tasks as necessary, document the receipt of legal documents, keep records of court appearances. Court clerks also answer court correspondence and perform other clerical duties that arise. They must be organized, efficient workers and the ability to work in a high stress environment. The clerk of court must maintain court records, administer oaths to witnesses, and jurors, and authenticate copies of the courts orders and judgments with the court seal. A high school diploma or equivalent is necessary. Past experience would be nice but not necessary. Applicant must pass drug test as well as provide references. The applicant will be bonded by the town. The position guarantees a 30 hour pay period with the possibly of more hours. No weekend work. Cottageville is an equal opportunity employee. Applications are available at town hall and must be submitted by 8-3-17