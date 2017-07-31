Employment | HVAC Duct Installer | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 31, 2017 2:57 pm
Looking for HVAC Duct Installers. Residential/Light Commercial. Prefer 5yrs experience. Must be a team leader and take pride in your work. Also must be able to work unsupervised at times. Good Driving record a must. Pay depends on experience. Email resume to causeytigerair@gmail.com. 843-538-3211.
