Employment | Beach Electrical | The Press and Standard

July 19, 2017 10:06 am

Beach Electrical Service is looking for electricians and electrician helpers.

Commercial and residential experience is a plus.

Must have valid drivers license. Pay is based on experience.

Apply in person between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 2502 Jefferies Hwy.,

Walterboro or email resume’ to abrams040817@gmail.com

