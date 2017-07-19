Employment | Beach Electrical | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 19, 2017 10:06 am
Beach Electrical Service is looking for electricians and electrician helpers.
Commercial and residential experience is a plus.
Must have valid drivers license. Pay is based on experience.
Apply in person between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 2502 Jefferies Hwy.,
Walterboro or email resume’ to abrams040817@gmail.com
