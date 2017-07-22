Elks raising money for Randy Peters Scholarship | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young turned bartender last week to help raise funds for next year’s Randy Peters Memorial Scholarship.

The annual $800 scholarships are presented by the Walterboro Elks Lodge through the national Elks organization. Young’s participation in Celebrity Bartender Night raised $721 toward the next round of scholarships, which will be presented in December.

Peters was a member of the local Elks, and the scholarships were a project that was “very dear to his heart,” said his wife Marilyn. “Randy would go and meet with guidance counselors at the schools and give them the applications. It was so special when they renamed it after him. It meant a lot to his family.”

Applications for the 2018 scholarships will begin around Thanksgiving and is all done online at elks.org. The scholarships are awarded in December.

The local lodge also is planning a fundraising golf tournament in October.