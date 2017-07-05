Elizabeth Evans | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

ELIZABETH EVANS

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO—Mrs. Elizabeth Lupton Evans, age

93, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday, June 19,

2017, at Pruitt Healthcare in Walterboro. She was the

daughter of the late William Ambers Lupton and Dolly

Kathleen Mason Lupton and was the last of 12 children.

Funeral services were held 2 pm, Thursday, June 22,

2017 at Bethany Cemetery, Charleston.

THE PRESS AND STANDARD 7-6-17