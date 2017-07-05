Elizabeth Evans | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 5, 2017 9:02 am
ELIZABETH EVANS
Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO—Mrs. Elizabeth Lupton Evans, age
93, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday, June 19,
2017, at Pruitt Healthcare in Walterboro. She was the
daughter of the late William Ambers Lupton and Dolly
Kathleen Mason Lupton and was the last of 12 children.
Funeral services were held 2 pm, Thursday, June 22,
2017 at Bethany Cemetery, Charleston.
