Eight-year old has a ‘vision to give’ to help the homeless | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:03 pm

Moms are usually not speechless. But Tara O’Bryant was “really floored” while riding in the car recently with her son, 8-year-old Preston Clark.

Preston, out of the blue, told her, “I don’t want to spend my pocket money on vacation this year. I want to give it to the homeless.”

Every year, Preston and his two brothers, Michael and Will, work for their dad, Charles O’Bryant, on Saturdays. They save the money all year to spend as “pocket money” when the family goes on vacation in August.

Tara had noticed Preston watching YouTube videos about the homeless one night, but didn’t think much about it — until his revelation in the car. So she got to work to help him with his project.

“I didn’t want him to be the only one without any money (while they were on vacation,)” Tara said. So she decided to start a fund drive in Preston’s name. She made flyers with his picture and mission statement and put a donation envelope at Enterprise Bank’s Jefferies Boulevard location where she works. In just one week, the Forest Hills Elementary student has received $140 in donations. He also has a GoFundMe page.

Preston also has a YouTube video circulating, telling people about his project. “It’s not about how many people see it,” he said. “It’s about my reaching out.” (But he’s hoping for lots of views.)

At the end of the project, Tara plans to cut a money order for the local homeless shelter, Safe Haven, and Preston will go and present the money.

To donate on Preston’s GoFundMe page search for “Vision to Give” and look for the picture of Preston holding his flyer.