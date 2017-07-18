Duncan “D.W.” Crosby, Jr | Obituary | The Press and Standard

DUNCAN “D.W.” CROSBY, JR

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. Duncan “D.W.” Crosby, Jr., 79, of Cottageville, entered into rest Thursday afternoon, July 13, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Funeral services were conducted 11:00 Tuesday morning, July 18, 2017, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Mike Garner officiating. Interment followed in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.

Born November 8, 1937, in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Duncan W. Crosby, Sr. and the late Alene Crosby Jones. He served in the South Carolina National Guard and was and electrical contractor for over forty-five years, having been the founding owner of Crosby Electrical Company. To say that D.W. loved fishing would be an understatement. His greatest joy in life was fishing and he spent most every available moment he had alongside his friends and best friend of twenty-five years, Nick Stratton, fishing most anywhere they could go. He had held membership in Tri River Bass Club. He also loved the mountains and bear hunting. D.W. was always willing and available to help anyone in need. He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church.

Surviving are his loving family, Mrs. Barbara Crosby; Children, Vic Crosby and his wife Nicole of Cottageville, Joe Crosby and his wife Alana of Saint George, Rhonda McLauchlin and her husband Charles “Bubbie” of Walterboro, and Suzan Phillips and her husband Brian of Summerville, ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Craig Crosby.

