Duffie replaces Campbell as chief magistrate | News | The Press and Standard

Duffie replaces Campbell as chief magistrate

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 12:24 pm

A state regulation that has been on the books since 2014 but unused, has been put into practice by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty.

It is a move that removed K.C. Campbell as chief magistrate of the Colleton County Magistrate Court.

On July 1, an order signed by Chief Justice Beatty turned over the chief magistrate duties to Bert Duffie III. The order also named Sophia T. Henderson as the associate chief magistrate. Colleton County did not have an associate chief before.

When he first heard about the order issued by the Chief Justice, Campbell said, he wondered what he had done wrong.

Then Campbell learned that the chief magistrates in 30 other counties were going through the same thing, and he felt better about the change that requires chief magistrates to be rotated every six months.

“It is not that big of deal. I’m not sad to get rid of it,” Campbell said.

Campbell has served as the chief magistrate for approximately eight years, taking over the post when former Chief Magistrate Richard Woods left the office.

When he took over, Campbell said, he followed Richard Woods’ lead in handling the administrative duties of the office.

He added that he doesn’t expect substantial changes in how the local magistrate office operates once Duffie takes over. “He is as level-headed as you can get.”

How the work of the chief magistrate is handled, Campbell explained, is primarily determined by the temperament of the person who has the post.

In addition, magistrate court systems in other counties are much larger. Colleton County has just five magistrate judges.

Beaufort county has 15 magistrates, Campbell said, “Charleston County has even more.” That increases the complexities of ensuring the court system runs smoothly.

Campbell said his administrative duties with the magistrate’s office usually takes anywhere from half to a full day a week.

The administrative judges for the Circuit and Family Courts in the state also serve a six-month term in the post.

Unlike the administrative judges in the Circuit Court and Family Court systems, Campbell pointed out, a chief magistrate has monetary duties. It’s his name on the bank accounts. “We will have to switch that out.”

In fact, he said, the monetary duties have expanded recently. Chief Justice Beatty issued an order that has the chief magistrate assuming some oversight duties of the financial paperwork for the municipal courts in the county.

The state regulation calls for the title of chief magistrate to be rotated every six months. If Chief Justice Beatty continues follow the specifics of the regulation, Duffie will relinquish his post on Jan. 1, 2018.