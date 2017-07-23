Don’t let your position in life define you | Faith | The Press and Standard

In life there are all kinds of people. There are those who are kind, loving, thoughtful, generous, gracious, mean, hateful, envious, selfish, conceited, rich, poor, and the list goes on. However, there are some people who have reached a certain stature in life, and they allow that to define who they are.

Some allow what others think of them to define who they are. Further, there are those who allow what others do to them define who they are in life. When Jesus walked this earth, being about His Father’s business, he faced all kinds of adversity and people who just did not accept Him for who He was. However, Jesus did not allow that to define Him. Jesus knew who He was and that He had a mission to accomplish in the name of His Father.

In John 15:5-6 (ESV) Jesus tells His disciples who He is with conviction: “Thomas said to him, ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?’ Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” Therefore, whatever we ask in prayer, we must ask and believe it will come to pass in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Our chosen professions and certain positions we have acquired in life must not define us. If that is how we define ourselves, then we are headed for a life of disappointment, because only what we do for Christ will last. Sometimes when we have acquired a certain stature, we become “too good” to associate with others, thus feeling that we are so much better than they are.

In Acts 10:34 (KJV), the Word clearly and plainly states, “…God is no respecter of persons.” Therefore, we must accept the fact that there are no “little you’s and “big I’s.” It takes all of us to make this world what it is. God wants us to be decent human beings who share His love with others. Just as Christ had a mission to fulfill, so do we. We should not let the neighborhoods in which we live define us. We should not let the cars that we drive define us. Further, we should not let the social circles in which we frequent define us. Those things are not built to last.

We have to build our hopes on things eternal; otherwise, we will find ourselves lost in the end without the joy of spending eternity with our Father in Heaven. As far as defining who we are in Christ, I Peter 2:9 (ESV) says, “But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.” Further proclaiming who we should be in Christ, Colossians 3:12 affirms, “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience.” Glory be to God! What a joy it is to be one of God’s chosen ones!

When we allow our careers, stature, wealth, friends, and possessions define who we are, it takes a lot of work to keep that up. However if we allow ourselves to be defined in Christ, living life from day to day will be much simpler. We won’t have to go out and buy that new boat because the neighbors just bought one last month. We won’t have to wear certain brands of clothes so that we will be able to outdo the “Joneses” when we see them next month at the country club. We won’t have to plan that trip abroad that we know we cannot afford just to have a certain conversation at the next social gathering with friends. Consequently, letting the wrong things define who we are takes unnecessary work!

As you think about who you are in your life, don’t be like one of the characters in this story, “Smartest Man in the World,” but be a decent human being whose life is defined in Christ:

“A doctor, a lawyer, a little boy and a priest were out for a Sunday afternoon flight on a small private plane. Suddenly, the plane developed engine trouble. In spite of the best efforts of the pilot, the plane started to go down. Finally, the pilot grabbed a parachute and yelled to the passengers that they better jump, and he himself bailed out. Unfortunately, there were only three parachutes remaining.

“The doctor grabbed one and said, ‘I’m a doctor, I save lives, so I must live,’ and jumped out. The lawyer then said, ‘I’m a lawyer, and lawyers are the smartest people in the world. I deserve to live.’ He also grabbed a parachute and jumped.

“The priest looked at the little boy and said, ‘My son, I’ve lived a long and full life. You are young and have your whole life ahead of you. Take the last parachute and live in peace.’ The little boy handed the parachute back to the priest and said, ‘Not to worry, Father. The smartest man in the world just took off with my back pack.’”

Moral: Your position should never define you, but being a decent human being does.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)