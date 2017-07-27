Donella Wilmoth | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Donella Wilmoth

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Donella “Donnie” Craven Wilmoth, wife of the late Frank Wilmoth, died Tuesday afternoon at Roper Hospital in Charleston. She was 67.

“Donnie” was born July 29, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan, a daughter of the late Harland Burk Craven and Shirley Arbutis Craven. For many years, she and her late husband were fixtures at Duke’s Barbeque in Walterboro, where they both supported the business in any way possible. Their smiling faces and outgoing personalities welcomed both locals and travelers alike. She and her “soulmate” Frank enjoyed riding motorcycles and attending car shows. She was an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Young of Oscoda, Michigan, and Danielle Fraser of Walterboro. There are three brothers: Darrell Gene Craven and Michael Harlan Craven, both of Jedburg, and Douglas Lee Craven of Houghton Lake, Michigan. She has three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 – 8 p.m., at the funeral home at 117 Paul St. in Walterboro.