Donations being accepted to help Cottageville family | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 10:42 am

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Cottageville family whose home was destroyed by fire on July 1.

Ronnie and Gena Reeves’ mobile home on Jenkins Club Road was a total loss, along with 25 years’ worth of clothing, furniture, jewelry, photos and other keepsakes. A decorative aluminum sword was melted to a puddle.

“I thank God my family is OK, and our dogs,” Mrs. Reeves said Friday. But watching her home burn “was an out-of-body experience. It still doesn’t seem real,” she said.

Claudia Mims, a friend of the family, has established a GoFundMe account to help the Reeves, who are currently living with relatives nearby.

Mrs. Reeves said she was humbled by and grateful for the firefighters who battled the blaze. “I don’t know how to express my gratitude,” she said. “They ran into a pitch black house with flames in the air.”