Dental office offers new technology | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:47 pm

The dental practice of Dr. Shannon M. Pye, DMD, PA, has added a dental laser that provides an anesthesia-free alternative to the traditional drill for hard and soft tissue procedures, one of only three practices in S.C. to offer the new technology.

Solea Convergent Dental’s new laser uses a unique wavelength to provide a natural anesthetic effect while the dentist cuts enamel with unprecedented speed and precision. Patients experience virtually painless procedures that take a fraction of the time of traditional methods because there is no need to inject anesthetic or control bleeding — with no needles, no jarring noises, no numb faces and no soreness.

Solea is the first CO2 dental laser system cleared by the FDA for hard, soft and osseous tissue procedures. It was developed in Boston, Mass. by Convergent Dental, based on research conducted at the University of California School of Dentistry. Solea offers a unique wavelength guided by sophisticated computers to deliver virtually painless dental procedures for both teeth and gums from simple cavities to complex surgeries.

“We are thrilled to bring this new technology to our practice which will enhance our patients’ experience in the dental chair,” said Dr. Pye. “The Solea laser offers a completely different and unique approach to conventional dentistry. Approximately 90 percent of the procedures currently performed in our office will now be completed without needles, anesthesia, pain, lingering numbness and anxiety. There is no longer a reason to fear the dentist.”

The lack of anesthesia means there is no risk of patients biting themselves because their mouth is numb, so the traditional limit of working in only one quadrant of the mouth per visit no longer applies. Patients can get all their dental needs addressed in a single visit and return to work or home without a numb face and tongue.

“Shannon Pye, DMD, is at the forefront of a dental revolution,” said Convergent Dental CEO Michael Cataldo. “People all over the country have been pleasantly shocked after experiencing anesthesia-free and virtually pain-free procedures. The skilled practitioners at Dr. Pye’s office are not able to deliver that experience to each one of their patients.”

A 1989 graduate of Presbyterian College and 1994 graduate of the Medical University of S.C., Dr. Pye completed his residency at Martin Army Hospital in Columbus, Ga. He served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps for five years before opening his practice at 664 Hiers Corner Rd., Walterboro, in July 2002. The practice offers general dental care for all ages. The staff includes Niki Jones, front office; dental hygenists Crystal Jones and Rachel Araneo; and dental assistants Kathy Fracasso-Bowen and Ashley Thomas.

For information call 843-549-5913, email pyedentistry@lowcountry.com or visit www.drpye.com.