Delegation staff can help wade through state bureaucracy | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm

Having trouble navigating the bureaucracy of state government to get what you need?

David Smalls and Sue Keith are at the Colleton County Legislative Delegation office, waiting to help.

The office’s mission, Keith said, “is to provide services to constituents.” While they can’t actually apply for the help, they can help citizens find what they need and get the paperwork in order to get the ball rolling.

For instance, Keith said a woman recently called one of Colleton’s state delegates seeking assistance for her son, who has special needs. “We got the letter and I made some calls, talked to her. She just needed a little direction,” she said.

“If people have a problem, they need help. We can help them find help,” she said. “A lot of times they think ‘I’ll just call the senator or call the representative,’ but there’s nothing they can do because it’s a community thing.”

“We want to use this office as an access point for constituents who have to deal with any state agencies. We want to help them through that bureaucracy that’s always going to be there,” said Smalls.

Another goal is to keep the legislators informed about what’s going on in Colleton County — “to make them fully aware of all the issues so that they can be better informed when they are considering legislation on how it effects us,” he said. “We want to be a conduit for ‘my organization needs…’ We can help non-profits get the paperwork started for grants, make a plan, help them get it in the right format and to the delegation so that they are aware of the need.” That’s how projects like the new Neyles Community Center, the S.C. Artisans Center and the Colleton County Memorial Library’s new mobile library recently got funding.

To that end, Keith and Smalls regularly attend city and county council meetings, as well as other public meetings, to try to keep tabs on what’s going on in the community, both the good and the bad. “We want to be able to make them aware of undercurrents people are hearing — issues that are chronically coming up that they might not be aware of,” Keith said.

The two also plan to organize delegation meetings at least twice a year in both Walterboro and Edisto Beach. The meetings will give the public a chance to interact with the legislators who represent them: Senators Chip Campsen, Brad Hutto, John Matthews and Margie Bright Matthews and House representatives Justin Bamberg, Robert Brown, Patsy Knight and Michael Rivers.

Keith is also working on compiling a list of food assistance for families. “I’ve pulled together a lot of resources and I’m working on a list. It will probably take until the end of the year to get it done right,” she said, “but then the idea is to put it on every website around. That way if you need something, you know where to go.” And she has ideas for similar projects in other areas.

“We just want to give people who have needs a place to go, to let folks know what is available for them, what they can find, and one place where they can find it,” she said.

The office, which also accepts renewals for notary public, is located in back of the Chamber of Commerce building. Parking is best either in the dirt lot behind the office or on East Washington Street.

Hours are 9 a.m. 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 843-549-7586.