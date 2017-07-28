Deer tags are on the way | News | The Press and Standard

SCNDR has announced that deer tags are being printed and should begin arriving in mailboxes within the next three days. Please keep in mind more than 180,000 sets of tags are being sent out and, due to production limits, only a portion of the tags will be mailed each day. Please be patient and don’t panic if your tags do not arrive right away.

Some customers will receive their tags by the middle of the week; others may not receive their tags until the second week of August. This includes nonresident hunters.

S.C. residents who currently have an active Hunting License and Big Game Permit that will be valid when deer season begins on Aug. 15 will automatically receive a base set of deer tags at no cost. Additionally, anyone who has ordered additional tags or has requested a set of tags since July 1 is in the system, and those tags are being produced, as well.

Please wait until at least Aug. 9 before inquiring about the status of your tags. Thank you for your patience!