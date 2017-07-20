Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:48 pm

Truck driver killed on Interstate

A 54-year-old Florida truck driver died the morning of July 19 in an accident on I-95’s southbound lanes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched to the 49-mile marker of I-95 July 19 at 5:30 a.m. where the tractor-trailer driven by the man ran off the roadway.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said he would not release the name of the accident victim until he was able to inform his relatives of the death.

Harvey pronounced the man dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy be conducted at the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The autopsy will determine the cause of death.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deceased was driving his tractor-trailer south on I-95 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck several trees.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said there were no indications that the driver had applied his brakes prior to running off the roadway.

Home invasion

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a Cocoa Drive home the morning of July 15 after the resident was targeted by two men.

The victim said July 15 at about 2 a.m. he heard a dog start barking, quickly followed by two men coming through the front door of his home.

The white assailant put the man in a headlock and put a handgun to his head. The black assailant searched the man’s pockets, taking cash and a cell phone.

The suspects then fled, leaving the area in a gold Ford Taurus.

Two thefts investigated

A regional manager asked the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to dispatch an officer to the Kangaroo business at 16273 ACE Basin Parkway to discuss two employee thefts.

The manager said a review of the security camera footage had showed two instances between July 3 and July 9 when a female clerk had allegedly taken scratch-off South Carolina lottery tickets, fed them through the scanner and then cashed out the winners.

The manager estimated that the suspect had collected winnings of between $2,000 and $3,000.

The officer, after collecting the information, contacted the South Carolina Lottery Commission and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to report the alleged thefts. The investigation continues.

The second employee theft incident at the business resulted in a male clerk being arrested.

The manager said that the review of the security tape had also provided video of the male clerk allegedly taking money from the cash register at the Church’s Chicken operation inside the business on two separate occasions.

The manager estimated that the suspect had taken approximately $800 in cash.

The deputy handling the case reported that when he interviewed the suspect, the man allegedly admitted the thefts. He allegedly said he had taken approximately $2,000 from the cash register on multiple occasions.

That admission led to the arrest of Douglas A. Wright, 21, of Featherbed Road in Walterboro on a charge of breach of trust.

Vehicles damaged by rock throwers

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two potentially dangerous acts of vandalism on I-95.

On July 18 at 3:18 a.m., a Savannah truck driver traveling southbound on the interstate reported that someone threw something, suspected to be a rock, off the Mount Carmel Road overpass.

The object shattered the truck’s windshield, littering the truck’s cab with glass fragments.

Later that morning at 4:46 a.m., a Florida truck driver reported that he was traveling northbound on the interstate when someone tossed a rock off the Mount Carmel Road overpass that struck his passenger-side door.

A little later in the morning, a third caller reported seeing two individuals throwing items off the overpass.

Stolen vehicles recovered

The Richland County owner of a stolen motorcycle contacted the sheriff’s office the afternoon of July 17 with a possible location of the stolen motorcycle.

He had reportedly seen it for sale on the Internet and suspected that officers would find it at a residence on Buckhead Road in Smoaks.

Officers arriving at the home saw a motorcycle matching the description parked in the yard, a set of jumper cables running from it to a gray Ford Mustang.

A check of the motorcycle’s VIN showed it belonged to the Richland County man.

Officers then ran a computer check on the Mustang’s VIN. It came back being reported stolen by a Berkley County resident.

Both vehicles were seized and the owners contacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

Motorcycle taken

A McDanieltown Road, Ridgeland resident contacted the sheriff’s office on July 17 to report that his motorcycle had been taken.

The man said when he returned home, he found that his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, valued at $3,000 was missing from his property.