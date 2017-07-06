Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:58 am

Walterboro man faces multiple charges

A man pulled over for a traffic offense in the early morning hours of July 1 was taken to the Colleton Detention Center to face multiple charges.

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol July 1 at 12:33 p.m. and reportedly watched a motorist commit a traffic infraction.

The deputy turned on the cruiser’s blue lights and pulled the vehicle over in the 200 block of Bowman Lane in Walterboro.

A records check found that the man was wanted on a warrant on a charge of third-degree domestic violence. After taking the man into custody, a search of his vehicle was conducted and a 9 mm handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The computer check also informed the officer that the suspect was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a firearm in his possession.

The driver, Hascale J. Simmons, 34, of Walterboro, will face charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to the domestic violence warrant.

Tip results in the arrest of two men

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on routine patrol was forwarded a tip: a man being sought in connection with the recent rash of drive-by shootings, driving a white Dodge pickup truck, had been seen pulling into a business parking lot in the 3200 block of Robertson Boulevard.

When the deputy pulled into the parking lot, the suspect exited the vehicle and took off on foot, running behind the business and leading the officer in a foot race that ended on Francis Street, when the deputy lost sight of the suspect.

Other officers responding to the area set up a perimeter and caught the suspect.

The searchers also took a second man into custody, who had apparently been following the path of the running man at a more leisurely pace.

When that man was searched, the officer reportedly found a handgun in his shorts. A computer check discovered that the handgun had been reported stolen to the Walterboro Police Department.

Another computer check determined that the Dodge pickup truck the first man was driving had been reported stolen by law enforcement officials in Charleston County.

The fleeing suspect, Joseph Mack, 18, of Walterboro, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

The second man, Jontre D. Williams, 18, of Walterboro, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a weapon.

Traffic stop results in charges

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy working patrol June 28 reportedly spotted a motorist speeding and attempted a traffic stop.

The man was pulled over in the 400 block of Green Pond, and he reportedly exited his vehicle with a beer in a bag.

A search then reportedly found a handgun in his pants pocket.

The incident led to the arrest of Damon J. Hampleton, 33, of 3761 Sniders Highway on charges of driving while under suspension and illegally possession of a firearm.

Items taken from truck and trailer

A resident of Culpepper Lane in Walterboro contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office June 27 to report a theft.

The victim said someone had removed lawn care equipment worth $2,000, tools worth $325 and a trolling motor valued at $350 from a truck and utility trailer parked on his property.

Jewelry taken from residence

A member of the sheriff’s office was sent to the home of a Brittleback Road resident July 1 after the woman discovered that her home had been burglarized.

The woman told the officer that when she entered the home, she noticed that her television, worth $773, was gone.

In her bedroom, she discovered that someone had emptied her jewelry box, taking items with an estimated value of $8,000.

The deputy responding to the call reported that someone had pushed an air conditioning window out of a bedroom window to get into the home.

Rental vehicle unreturned

An employee of A-1 Tire Service at 34 Service Lane, Walterboro, contacted the sheriff’s office the afternoon of June 29 to report that a $8,000 rental truck had not been returned to the company.