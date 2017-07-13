Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Traffic stop results in multiple charges

Walterboro police officers working traffic enforcement in the 3000 block of Robertson Boulevard July 8 at 1:40 a.m. were drawn to what was missing.

As a vehicle passed their cruiser, they noticed that the passenger-side headlight was out and moved to pull the driver over.

What might have resulted in a warning quickly escalated.

A computer check told the officers that the man’s license was suspended and he was wanted on three failure-to-pay fines citations. The computer told the officers that the driver had previous narcotics violations.

That discovery led one of the officers to conduct a free air search of the vehicle’s exterior with his canine partner. The dog didn’t like what was coming from an open window on the vehicle and let the officers know it.

According to the incident report, a search of the vehicle’s interior allegedly found a total of 48 small baggies containing methamphetamine, one baggie containing crack cocaine, two marijuana cigarettes, and a .38 caliber revolver.

Marion K. Campbell, 37, of North Charleston went to the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He also got a warning for the missing headlight.

Three injured by gunfire

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to piece together information about a Smoaks shooting incident that sent three men to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.

On July 4 at about 10:30 p.m., the emergency dispatch office began receiving multiple calls about illegal drag racing and a possible shooting in the 30000 block of Lowcountry Highway.

Deputies arriving at the location did not find signs of a drag race being held on that section of Lowcountry Highway, a straight portion of pavement that has been the site of illegal drag racing in the past.

One man interviewed by the deputies said his car began malfunctioning and he pulled to the side of the roadway about 10 minutes before deputies arrived. He had not seen any activity.

Deputies then learned that three men had arrived at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center, driven there in a private vehicle.

All three sustained minor gunshot wounds to the leg.

Two of the men told deputies that they had been at the Johnsville ballfield when they began hearing gunshots. They were hit, they added, as they raced to their vehicle to leave the scene.

The third victim said he was also in another part of the ballfield area when he was shot.

Child injured when gun explodes

A six-year-old Sniders Highway child sustained injuries to his right thigh and left hand the afternoon of July 9.

The boy’s father said a friend brought a rifle to the family’s home. He removed the rifle’s magazine but did not realize the chamber had not been cleared.

He installed a scope on the rifle and, after he placed the weapon back in a carrying case, the man said, the rifle exploded and his son was hit by metal fragments.

The boy was taken to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center by private vehicle and after receiving treatment, he was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.

Lightning starts small fire

The booming thunderstorm that hit the area the evening of July 9 had the Walterboro Fire Department dealing with a number of emergency calls.

Most were caused when the thunder and lightning caused a momentary power outage that set off fire alarms.

One alarm sent fire units to a home at 1650 Wichman St. at 7:10 p.m.

The caller reported flames and smoke, and when firefighters arrived at the single-story residence, they determined that lighting had found its way to the home’s breaker panel in the attic.

The small fire was quickly extinguished, the electrical supply shut down and a fan set up to ventilate the attic.

Tools taken from shop

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a shop on Barracada Road July 8 at 9:58 p.m. after the owner discovered his shop had visited by thieves.

The man found the locks removed from the door to the building. Inside he determined that someone had taken a $900 welding torch, a $600 air compressor, two battery chargers worth $400 and two socket sets worth $60.

Items taken from Hampton Street

The sheriff’s office was sent to a Hampton Street business July 9 at 6:24 a.m. after the owner discovered that someone had entered the building and taken tools valued at $600 and an $800 pressure washer.