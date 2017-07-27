Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:19 pm

Vehicles broken into in Cottageville

A resident of Van **** Road in Cottageville contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office July 22 to report three vehicles on his property broken into overnight.

Items had been taken from two vehicles: a work truck and private vehicle.

Gone were dog tracking collars and a tracking system worth a total of $5,200, a $250 rifle, $2,000 laptop computer, a $3,500 analytic tool for work, a $20 drill, $100 flashlight, $100 backpack, $150 pair of sunglasses, a $200 drill and a $50 fishing tackle box.

Tools taken from work vehicle

A resident of Augusta Highway in Smoaks called the sheriff’s office to report work items taken from a truck and trailer on his property.

Sometime during the night someone removed two power trowels worth $4,000, a $3,000 generator, a $175 hammer driller, a $40 saw and a $40 ratchet strap.

Gun charge follows traffic stop

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy working road patrol on ACE Basin Parkway July 20 at 1:16 p.m. spotted a northbound motorist driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The driver was pulled over near the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway and White Hall Road in Green Pond.

A computer check determined that the driver was wanted on a Charleston County warrant for a Family Court violation.

After the man was taken into custody, a search of the vehicle reportedly found a gun magazine on the back seat and a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the glove compartment.

Another computer check determined that the driver was federally barred from having a firearm or ammunition.

That discovery led to the arrest of James Terry III, 28, of North Charleston on a charge of illegal possession of a weapon. He was also given a speeding ticket.

Erratic driving will lead to arrest

A motorist who eluded a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the morning of July 20 will be facing charges.

The deputy, working road patrol July 20 at 12:06 a.m., reportedly spotted a driver traveling left of center. As the deputy followed the car, the driver’s allegedly erratic driving continued.

The blue lights went on and the driver pulled into his residence on Fourth Street and drove behind the house.

He then allegedly jumped out of the car and took off running for the woods line.

When the driver jumped out of the car, the deputy reportedly recognized Malik W. Townsend, 23, of 531 Fourth St.

As he raced to the woods, the deputy reported called out his name twice and told him to stop. He didn’t.

A computer check determined that he had no valid license and the deputy obtained warrants for Townsend on charges of failure to stop for a blue light and no operator’s license.

Car stolen from Walterboro

A resident of Blevins Drive in Walterboro reported he discovered his motor vehicle gone the afternoon of July 23.

The man said that when he returned home at about 2 p.m. on July 23, he discovered that his black 2007 BMV valued at $10,000, was gone.

Trailers taken from Cottageville residence

A resident of Red Oak Road in Cottageville reported to the sheriff’s office the evening of July 21 that someone had removed two trailers from his property.

Gone were a boat trailer worth $1,200 and a utility trailer worth $2,000.

The man told the deputy that he believed the thefts had taken place several days earlier.

Man in custody for molesting a child

Ronald Todd Fletcher, 29, sought by the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11, has been taken into custody.