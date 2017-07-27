Creature of habit nabbed by city police | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:30 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Returning to the scene of the crime did not turn out well for one Walterboro man.

The 30-year-old man was caught by city police July 21 at about 12:30 a.m. as he attempted to break into a shed behind a home in the 900 block of Wichman Street.

The home had been targeted by burglars the previous morning, and they had removed firearms worth an estimated $5,000.

Because the home had been targeted by thieves in the past, Walterboro Police Department officers were performing surveillance on the home.

As they watched, a white SUV slowly drove by the residence July 21 at about 12:25 a.m. The officers believed the occupants of the motor vehicle were checking to see if anyone was home as the vehicle slowly passed by.

Five minutes later, the white SUV was back, this time pulling into the rear yard of the residence with its headlights extinguished.

The lights from a neighboring building enabled the officers to watch as a man exited the vehicle, allegedly armed with a chrome handgun.

They watched as the suspect made his way to the door of a shed with a light on inside.

As the man reportedly attempted to get inside the shed, the officers announced their presence, telling the man to get on the ground.

He decided to run towards the waiting motor vehicle with the gun still in his hand.

The suspect fell several times as he scrambled to the SUV. In the final fall, the man dropped the handgun on the street.

As the man attempted to regain his weapon, the officers took him into custody.

With the suspect in custody, the officers ordered two females out of the vehicle and detained them also. They were not charged because investigators concluded that they were unaware Chaplin was allegedly planning a burglary.

The suspect told the officers that he had done nothing wrong — he was at the home for another man to pick up the handgun from behind the shed.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Jervey Leonard Chaplin Jr., 30, of Walterboro, on a charge of second-degree burglary in connection with his bid to get into the shed.

But investigators were not done.

They also charged Jervey Chaplin on a first-degree burglary in connection with the July 20 burglary of the residence.

Security cameras installed at the home reportedly captured video of Jervey Chaplin participating in the first burglary. Police also said they recovered property stolen from him.

They also began searching for Jervey’s younger brother, Christian Taylor Allen Chaplin, 25, of Walterboro on a charge of first-degree burglary for the first incident.

Attempts to find and arrest Christian Chaplin have been unsuccessful so far. Police anticipate Christian Chaplin facing additional charges.

Investigators also reportedly had photographic evidence of Christian Chaplin participating in the July 20 burglary and said they found stolen items from the first burglary at his residence.

In addition, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for Christian Chaplin.

Christian Chaplin was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 31 on a burglary charge.

At a bond hearing, he was released on a $125,000 surety bond. Another provision of his release was that he wear an electronic monitor on his ankle.

Christian Chaplin was reportedly wearing the ankle monitor when he participated in the July 20 burglary — the monitor’s GPS placed him at the residence at the time of that burglary.

On July 21, a representative of Offenders Management Services, the company that installs and monitors the device for the court system, contacted the sheriff’s office to report that Christian Chaplin had cut off his ankle monitor.

Although the monitor had been cut off, the GPS continued to work, and the representative and deputies were able to track the monitor to where was discarded and retrieve it.

The representative of the monitoring company also filed an incident report with the sheriff’s office concerning Christian Chaplin’s violation of his bond from the Jan. 31 burglary.