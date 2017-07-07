CPA reopens search for softball head coach

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep has reopened its search for a leader for the Lady Hawk Softball program after their most recent hire, Gabrielle Bedard, has opted to take a year off coaching.

CPA’s Head of School, Jill Burttram, confirmed Friday, July 7, 2017, Bedard would not serve as the softball coach for the 2017-18 school year and that a search for her replacement was ongoing.

According to Bedard, her plans remain unchanged regarding teaching at CPA, where she will hold a position in the pre-kindergarten program.

“I am going to take this year off from coaching,” Bedard confirmed on Friday evening. “I believe it would be too much for me with a newborn. Next year, I plan to coach if all goes as planned.”

Bedard, originally from Winder, Georgia, played NCAA Division II softball for Newberry College for three years and graduated with a BA in Early Childcare Management. While at Newberry, Bedard was a three-year varsity starter and was named All SAC Second Team selection (2013), All SAC First Team selection (2015) and Division II All-Southeast Region Second Team selection.