CPA reopens search for softball head coach | Sports | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | July 12, 2017 5:00 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
Colleton Prep has reopened its search for a leader for the Lady Hawk Softball program after the most recent hire, Gabrielle Bedard, has opted to take a year off coaching.
CPA’s Head of School Jill Burttram confirmed Friday July 7 that Bedard would not serve as the softball coach for the 2017-18 school year and a search for her replacement was ongoing.
According to Bedard, her plans remain unchanged regarding teaching at CPA, where she will hold a position in the pre-kindergarten program.
“I am going to take this year off from coaching,” Bedard said. “I believe it would be too much for me with a newborn. Next year, I plan to coach if all goes as planned.”
Bedard, originally from Winder, Ga., played NCAA Division II softball for Newberry College for three years and graduated with a B.A. in early childcare management. While at Newberry, Bedard was a three-year varsity starter and was named All SAC Second Team selection (2013), All SAC First Team selection (2015) and Division II All-Southeast Region Second Team selection.
