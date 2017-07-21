Courthouse gets new air conditioning unit | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:51 pm

Photo by GEORGE SALSBERRY

The 100 block of East Washington Street was closed to traffic Monday morning while a large crane from ALL Carolina Crane handled the heavy lifting, removing an old massive air conditioning unit from the roof of the Colleton County Courthouse and then lifting the replacement unit into place.

The old unit, on the roof since the courthouse was renovated, had started malfunctioning and an examination determined it had been hit by lightning. The massive Trane unit had to be custom built, a process that caused much of the courthouse to go without air conditioning for approximately a month.

Swapping out the old unit for a new one caused 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner to find a temporary courtroom for a civil trial he was conducting — the trial was moved to the Colleton County Council Chambers.

The new unit and its installation cost $49,250. Because lightning caused the damage, an insurance claim covered all but the county’s $1,000 deductible.