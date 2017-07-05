Cougars attend First Baptist 7-on-7 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:01 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougars attended an informal 7-on-7 held at First Baptist Tuesday June 27 in Charleston. Originally planned for earlier in the month but postponed due to inclement weather, First Baptist hosted the Cougars along with Oceanside Academy.

“It was a very informal day,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “We didn’t really keep score, but it allowed our players some valuable practice against a couple of good teams. The Oceanside quarterback is committed to Wake Forest and First Baptist is coming off a strong season.”

According to Peeler, several Cougars performed well on the day. “Craig Grant had a great day and threw the ball well,” he said. “Tristin Nieves and Nyheem Green both had a good day catching the ball. Jalen Rivers and Jay Lawton played well on defense and Jalen Levine continues to impress us.”

Offensive Coordinator Chris Lewis said the informal day was good for his players. “It was good for us to work on our passing game without having to play in a tournament — it was more of a practice,” said Lewis. “The offense needs to start faster next time, but once we got going, I don’t think we stopped. I do know we didn’t turn the ball over, so that is always a good sign.”

Lewis added he his thoughts on his improving receivers. “I feel really good about our depth at receiver,” he added. “The guys keep rising to the challenge, like De’iajae Ferguson and Tristin Nieves. I’m encouraged that our guys are growing in their knowledge of the offense. We seem to get better each time we go out on the field and we expect that trend to continue.”

The Cougars will attend South Carolina State on July 12 for a 7-on-7 passing tournament, then head to Byrnes High School July 13-15 for a larger passing tournament. They will hold mini-camp at Colleton County High School July 20-22.