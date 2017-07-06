Cottageville Crime Reports | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:56 am

Cottageville police, working with Colleton County sheriff’s deputies, recently recovered numerous items reported stolen.

On June 27, a Cottageville officer met with a resident of Peirce Road, who reported his utility trailer and chainsaw had been stolen. The victim said the items, valued at more than $1,000, were last seen on June 25.

According to a press release from the Cottageville Police Department, after police passed on the theft report to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies “quickly located and recovered the stolen trailer” along with “a large amount” of other stolen items. The release also stated that a person of interest is being sought for questioning.

Two arrested after traffic stop

A Cottageville Police Department officer, checking Main Street businesses for a sign of a vehicle sought in connection with a reported shots-fired call just outside the town’s border, said he noticed his presence at the Cottageville Express was sparking some suspicious behavior by a man pumping gasoline into a vehicle June 29 at 4 a.m.

Capt. Thomas Herring was first attracted to the business because the vehicle at the gas pumps reportedly matched a description for the car involved in the shots-fire incident.

When the man spotted the officer watching, he began acting nervous, the report said.

A computer check on the vehicle found that the license plate belonged on another vehicle. As the car pulled out of the convenience store, Herring also noticed that the vehicle had several non-working tail lights, leading him to conduct a traffic stop on Griffith Acres Road.

The officer allegedly spotted two shotguns wedged between the passenger and the center console of the vehicle and called for assistance. Colleton County Sheriff’s Deputy Landon McCormick responded to the call for help.

It was determined that the stopped vehicle was not the one officers were seeking in connection with the shots-fired call, but a computer search determined that one of the shotguns removed from the car had been reported stolen in Berkeley County, reports said.

A search of the suspects then reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia and a small baggie of white powder believed to be methamphetamine.

The female driver, Frances Clark, 30, of Cottageville, was charged with traffic offenses, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Dmitri Coniglo, 22, also of Cottageville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Islandton man arrested in theft

A police investigation headed by Cottageville Police Major Chris Lovelace, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies, resulted in the arrest of an Islandton man in connection with a June 8 theft incident in Cottageville.

Hallie Thomas Blocker, 23, of Islandton was arrested on a charge of grand larceny. A second suspect, David Brent Mays, 27 whose last known address was in Cottageville, remains at large.

Mays is heavily tattooed on his upper chest and has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen driving an early 2000’s model Dodge Dakota pickup with a Kentucky license tag.

Mays is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please call Cottageville police at 843-835-8655.

“It is through cooperation between the Cottageville Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s office that we have apprehended Blocker and warrants have been issued for Mays,” Chief Jeffery Cook said. “This cooperation benefits the people of Cottageville and Colleton County.”