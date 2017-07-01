Colleton FFA members spend two weeks at camp | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:43 pm

Colleton FFA (Future Farmers of America) students have had a busy two weeks from Clemson to North Myrtle Beach.

The students attended the 90th South Carolina FFA Convention in Clemson, where they attended award sessions for the chapter, workshops, delegate sessions, and competitions, as well as touring the local area.

The S.C. FFA State Convention presents awards to students from across the state for their work throughout the year in the FFA. Rebekah Parker and James Godley of the Colleton received their State FFA Degrees, the highest degree given through the South Carolina FFA. “These students have worked hard in the FFA and maintained good grades, been active citizens in their communities and in the Colleton FFA Chapter, both serving as chapter officers,” said chapter leader Robin Lutton.

Colleton also had four students (Rebekah Parker, Demontre Ferguson, Chase Stallings, Keith Rahn) compete in the Meat Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event. The four placed fourth in the state as a team, and Rebekah Parker was sixth in the state individually. These students completed a written test about the meats and cuts, placed four different classes of meats, identified 25 different meat cuts from three different species (swine, lamb, beef), determined yield grade, and completed a team problem.

While at the state convention, the Colleton Chapter received the Superior Chapter award and 100%+ membership award. Students also attended a workshop led by DeShawn Blanding, National FFA Southern Region Vice President, who is originally from Manning on June 6-9.

Colleton FFA also took nine students to FFA Camp this week at the S.C. FFA Leadership Center near Cherry Grove Beach at North Myrtle Beach.

Throughout the week the students had an opportunity to work with (150) other FFA students across the state in team building activities, overcoming their own personal challenges such as completing the high ropes course or talking to a group of students they didn’t know. The students participated in rotations throughout the week (high ropes, pool, kayaking, paint ball, athletics and low ropes (team building)).

One of the highly anticipated camp activities is the cardboard project. Each year the students are given two large sheets of cardboard and a roll of duct tape and are assigned to build something. This year’s item was a treasure chest that was tested on how much weight it would hold.

The Colleton Chapter was teamed with the Midland Valley FFA students and won the contest. The treasure chest held three cinder blocks, eight regular bricks and a camp counselor before the handle ripped.

Last year, the challenge was to build a rocking chair which also won — it actually held Mr. Lutton before breaking.

On Thursday all of the students competed in two teams to determine the winner of the “Color Wars” contest at camp. Throughout the day, students on each team competed in a variety of events including beach olympics, paintball, tire drags, sack races, kayaking, seed spitting contests, etc.

At the end of the week, the counselors presented awards earned through the week. This year the Blue Team won — the team that Colleton FFA students were members of.

Rebekah Parker also received the “Most Optimistic” Award.