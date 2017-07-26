Colleton County Braggers Cup returns Aug. 11 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:10 am

The battle for local bragging rights is back on.

After a four-year absence, the Colleton County Gamecock Club and the Colleton County Clemson Club are dusting off the Braggers Cup for an Aug. 11 joint golf tournament at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. Tee time is 1 p.m. with registration and lunch at noon.

The tournament will pit 22, two-person teams competing in a match-play, captain’s choice format. As in the past, matches will see the teams trying to win a point for either the Gamecocks or the Tigers.

“This was a fun event that had kind of gone by the wayside,” said Clemson Club President Jim Nolte. “We’re definitely very happy to work with the local Gamecock Club to put this together again. I think members of both clubs missed it.”

“We’re planning on a really good time,” said Gamecock Club President Lori Beard. “We’re looking forward to it. By the time we play golf Aug. 11, it will be three weeks away from football season, so it’s a great chance for both fan bases to hang out, discuss the upcoming season and of course, talk a little smack.”

Cost is $75 per golfer, which includes a cart, lunch and a gift. Golfers wishing to represent USC should contact Tiger Martin at 843-991-1578. Clemson golfers should contact Nolte at 843-909-0240. No registrations will be accepted on the day of the tournament due to space limitations.

Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Contact Beard at 843-909-1919 to purchase.

The clubs are also planning a four-man captain’s choice event Nov. 24.