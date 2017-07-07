Coach Nat Stoner resigns position at CPA

Coach Nat Stoner confirmed Friday evening that he has resigned from Colleton Prep Academy after serving 14-years as a math teacher and as the head of the War Hawk baseball program. In addition, Stoner confirmed he has accepted a teaching and coaching position at Northwood Academy for the 2017-18 academic year.

“It was a tough decision,” stated Stoner on Friday evening. “I really appreciate all the people that I worked with throughout the years and all that they did for me. I am going to miss Colleton Prep Academy, but will continue to keep track and support them in the future.”

In 2017, Stoner led the War Hawks to a 10-9 overall finish and recorded a 7-5 record in SCISA Region 4-AA – falling just short of a playoff berth for the first time in his career at CPA. Prior to the 2017 season, Stoner led the War Hawks to 13 consecutive playoff appearances and captured three SCISA Baseball State Championships in 2005, 2006 and 2014.

According to Colleton Prep’s Head of School, Jill Burttram, Coach Stoner notified her of his decision on Monday, July 3, 2017 and the search for his replacement has begun.

“Nat Stoner resigned his position as high school math teacher, baseball coach and B-team basketball coach this week,” said Burttram Friday evening. “Among his many contributions, Coach Stoner was also our assistant athletic director and assistant head of school. I have had the pleasure of working with Nat over the past 10 years. He is a great role model and mentor to our students. It is a big loss for Colleton Prep.”

“We are happy for him, Meagan and Maddox as they start a new adventure,” she added. “Nat has accepted a position at Northwood Academy. We wish him the best and will miss him being a part of the CPA family. We will begin searching for a new math teacher and baseball coach immediately.”