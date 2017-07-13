Clemson fans: Bobbleheads anyone? | News | The Press and Standard

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled limited edition bobbleheads featuring Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams. Watson and Williams helped lead the Clemson Tigers to the 2016 National Championship, before being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The bobbleheads, which feature each player in their Clemson jersey, are the first bobblehead for both players.

The bobbleheads, which measure approximately 8” tall, are available for preorder online in the Hall of Fame and Museum Online Store and cost $40 each, or $75 for the set of 2, plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The limited edition bobbleheads are individually numbered and are expected to be delivered in August.

The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 35-31 in one of the most memorable NCAA Championship games in history. Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass with one second left propelled Clemson to the National Championship. In his final collegiate game, the junior quarterback threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns against one of the top defenses in the nation. Williams returned from a devastating injury in 2016 to claim a first-team All-ACC spot with 11 touchdowns and 1,361 yards.

Mike Williams was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 7th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, while Deshaun Watson was selected by the Houston Texans with the 12th pick.

On Wednesday evening, Watson picked up another major honor, winning the ESPY Award for Best Male College Athlete. He became the first athlete in Clemson school history to win an ESPY Award.

“Clemson fans went crazy for the National Championship mascot bobblehead, and we got so many requests for bobbleheads of Watson and Williams,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We urge fans to preorder their bobbleheads early, because once the presale ends, it may be too late as a limited number of bobbleheads are being produced.”

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame also has bobbleheads of Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney as well as a limited number of Mascot Bobbleheads available for preorder.

The bobbleheads were produced by Forever Collectibles and are officially licensed.

