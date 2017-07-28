Charging stations installed | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:49 pm

The Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency, through a grant from South Carolina Emergency Management Division (FEMA), has taken communication readiness to another level of user-friendly preparedness tools.

Early this year, CCEPA continued to place information centers in buildings around Colleton County with preparedness information for seniors, disabled, pets, children and residents of city and rural areas.

Recently, through a partnership with Walterboro Welcome Center and Colleton County DSS (and soon Colleton Medical Center), CCEPA placed charging stations for cell phones, iPad’s, etc. at the Welcome Center and DSS.

These stations will allow residents, emergency personnel and those traveling through Colleton County who need to charge their communication equipment to have free locations to do so.

Preparing for any disaster makes sense and, with the tools to be informed and plan ahead, these locations provide easy means to keep communication equipment charged and ready for use to help Colleton County be ready for any imminent disaster, said CCEPA Director Suzanne Gant.