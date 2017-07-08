CCSD names Northside as the ‘Clean School of the Year’ | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County School District named Northside Elementary the “Clean School of the Year” during the regular school board meeting held Tuesday June 27 at Colleton Annex Learning Center. Northside Elementary took the “Clean School of the Year” title with a score of 100.77. Forest Hills Elementary was runner-up (100.22) and Black Street Early Childhood Center took third in the district competition (99.66).

Custodial representatives from each school were on hand at the board meeting to receive their awards. In addition, custodial staff at each school recognized was awarded a monetary gift from the district office allocated from their “Sunshine Fund.”

“Each month we present the Clean and Safe School of the Month award which is based on visits by staff who score the schools based upon indicators,” said Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent of education. “At the end of the year, we average all those scores to determine the end-of-year awards. This is a very competitive award and the schools really want to do well. We appreciate all the work the schools put in each month to assure that our schools are nice, clean and safe. There are some schools we are continuing to work on, but the three schools receiving awards tonight have been high-flyers throughout the year.”