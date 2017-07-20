CCHS announces back-to-school schedule | News | The Press and Standard

First day of school to be August 22.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School announced the following information regarding back-to-school:

 The first day of school for 2017-18 will be Aug. 22. All students must report to school this day or their schedule will be dropped and they may be blocked out of elective classes.

 Schedule Pickup: Class schedules will be issued on Thursday Aug. 10. Fees must be paid to receive a schedule. Students may purchase a locker for $15 and request student parking for $25. To speak to a counselor about the schedule or other concerns, call 843-782-0038.

 Open House/Meet the Cougars Night: This is an informational meeting for students at CCHS on Thursday Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in the gym. Both parents and students are encouraged to attend, as they will be given the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, as well as visit classrooms. Counselors will be available for questions or schedule concerns.

 Registration for S.C. Virtual School Online Classes: Registration for online classes is Wednesday Aug. 16-Friday Sept. 1 for 11th and 12th graders and Wednesday Aug. 23– Friday Sept. 1 for other students, as space is available. Approval must be given by a counselor to take a course through S.C. Virtual School.

“We are excited to announce that we have new staff members in the guidance department, and we strongly encourage you to stop by our office to meet your new counselor and to schedule your 2017-18 Individual Graduation Plan (IGP) as soon as possible,” said Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal. “We are excited about the possibilities for student success, new courses and the implementation of our Health Careers Academy at Colleton County High School.”