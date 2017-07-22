CCAC adds pianist, instructor | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 2:25 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Arts Council announced the addition of a new artist last week, Carolyn Burns, pianist, who will offer private lessons in her home studio. Instruction will be available for all levels from beginning to advanced.

We are extremely excited to have a talented pianist join the Arts Council,” said Kim Bridge, CCAC Director.

Burns began playing the piano at the age of eight. She earned a bachelor of music in instrumental education from Bowling Green State University, as well as a master of arts in class piano pedagogy and a master of music in piano performance from Ohio State University. She continued her studies in organ with Randy Currie, Vernon Wolcott, and Karen Brown.

Throughout her career, Burns has accompanied both high school and college choirs, serving as the choir accompanist for the University of Findlay (Findlay, Ohio), Lourdes College (Sylvania, Ohio), and Hope College (Holland, Mich.) In addition, she has accompanied soloists in recitals and played for many churches.

According to Burns, piano instruction will focus on music reading, theory and technique and weekly lessons will be arranged to fit the needs and schedule of the student. Her home studio is located on Carn Street in Walterboro.

To learn more or schedule lessons, Burns may be contacted via email at Carolyn_burns606@hotmailcom or at 616-735-4836.