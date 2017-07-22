Carson-Carpenter exchange marriage vows in Tennessee | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm

Hiedi Carson of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Daniel Carpenter of Knoxville, Tenn., exchanged marriage vows on July 16, 2016 in Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville.

The bride’s grandfather, Pastor Jerome Hodge, Pastor Mike Samples and Pastor Sam Hayes officiated at the ceremony. Music was provided by Teresa Barfield, Tabatha McClaine, Rhonda Phillips and Chris Smoak. Stephanie Beard directed the wedding.

The aisle of the sanctuary was lined with hurricane globes encircled with white miniature carnations, baby’s breath and greenery. The raised pulpit area held two tall arrangements of white peonies, hydrangea, ranunculus, wisteria, miniature carnations and greenery against a backdrop featuring a mirror above a fireplace with the mantle draped with matching flowers. The fireplace was flanked by two lighted candles on six-foot white columns. Pews were marked with small crystal vases holding white hydrangeas and greenery hanging from shepherd’s hooks.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an A-line strapless taffeta gown with an asymmetric tiered skirt featuring white satin buttons down the entire length of the back and train. The bodice featured bolero-styled wrist-length sleeves with a high-neck jacket over a venetian lace bodice with bridal illusion sleeves ending in beaded venetian lace cuffs. The back of the jacket was trimmed with white satin buttons. The waistline was encircled with a white taffeta belt.

Her royal-length veil of illusion was edged with French beaded lace. She carried an oversized asymmetrical Bohemian-styled bouquet of white peonies, white ranunculus, white miniature carnations, silver dollar eucalyptus and olive leaves tied with white ribbons accented by an antique hand-painted portrait broach.

The bride’s cousin, Summer Irvin, of Piedmont served as maid of honor. She wore a sleeveless ankle-length dress of cream crinkle satin overlaid with ivory lace. The pleated skirt flowed from a crinkle cream satin belt at the waistline.

Bridesmaids were the bride’s cousins, Brynn Nettles and Felisha Hodge, both of Walterboro; the groom’s sister, Grace Carpenter of New Carlisle, Ohio; the bride’s sister-in-law, Jessica Carson of Sevierville, Tenn.; and Amanda Omer of Pigeon Forge.

They wore tea-length dresses of cream crinkle satin overlaid with ivory lace with A-line bodices featuring elbow-length sleeves and pleated skirts flowing from cream crinkle satin belts at the waistlines. Each wore a different colored headband with matching ribbon tying her bouquet in pale pink, light green, teal, yellow and light blue.

They carried bouquets of white hydrangea, ranunculus and miniature carnations styled like that of the bride.

Evelyn Sandoval and Mallory Bodwell served as flower girls. They wore sleeveless white satin gowns with tea-length, full tulle skirts flowing from a satin belt with a bow. They carried white lace flower baskets filled with dried rose petals saved by the bride from bouquets given to her as a traditional birthday gift by her father.

Ramon Sandoval of Knoxville served as best man. Groomsmen were the groom’s brothers, Paul Carpenter of Saint Paris, Ohio, and Isaac Carpenter of Urbana, Ohio; the bride’s brother, Brett Carson, of Sevierville, Tenn.; the bride’s uncle, Danny Hodge of Walterboro; and Joel Norman of Maryville, Tenn.

Groomsmen wore dark ivory and navy two-toned suits with ties coordinating with the bridesmaids’ colors.

Benjamin Sandoval and Wyatt Bodwell served as ringbearers.

THE BRIDE IS THE DAUGHTER of Mr. and Mrs. Toby Carson of Pigeon Forge. A graduate of Pigeon Forge High School and Carson Newman College, she is a registered surgical nurse.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Carpenter of New Carlisle, Ohio. He received degrees from Sinclair Community College, Crown College of the Bible and King University. He is also a registered surgical nurse.

THE RECEPTION WAS HELD at Friendship Hall at Crown College in Knoxville.

Ushers Caleb Carpenter, James Carpenter, William Hodge and Andrew Hodge presided at the bridal register and greeted guests. Assisting with serving were Daniel Irvin, Mr. and Mrs. David Smoak, Taylor Wardlaw, Rhonda Phillips, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Smoak, Mr. and Mrs. Jody McClaine, Stacy Drawdy and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Hodge.

The four-tiered wedding cake was iced in white enhanced with scrollwork on the bottom and top layers. The middle layers were encircled with confectionary white beads. The tall center layer was decorated with a cluster of three pink ranunculus with blue-green leaves. The cake was topped with a miniature bridal couple silhouette.

After a wedding trip to San Francisco and Northern California, the couple is living in Seymour, Tenn.