Caroline Fire-Bennett goes undefeated | Sports | The Press and Standard

Caroline Fire-Bennett goes undefeated

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 10:40 am

The 10U Carolina Fire-Bennett team went undefeated in the 2017 Palmetto Blast held this past weekend at the ACE Basin Sports Complex to take home the 10-U championship. The Fire outscored their opponents 74–20 on the day. The ladies were awarded individual tournament tank tops for their winning effort, along with a team plaque featuring Downtown Walterboro displaying patriotism during the recent July 4th holiday.