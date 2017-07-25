Campbell Henderson | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Campbell Henderson

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO: Mr. Campbell Gilchrist Henderson, 92, passed away at his home Thursday morning July 13, 2017 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Wyndall Mason

Henderson. They were married for 61 years.

Mr. Henderson was born in Walterboro on December 11, 1924. He was the son of the late Alexander Fraser and Jessie Harrison Henderson. During World War II he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a first lieutenant in the Pacific Ocean Theater. After his military service, he returned to Davidson College and, upon graduation, entered the banking profession. He retired as president of Farmers and Merchants Bank in 1985. Mr. Henderson was an active supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, having received the Silver Beaver Award for his service. He was inducted into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame in 1985. He was also a lifelong member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and treasurer emeritus. Additionally, he was a member of the Carolina Yacht Club.

He is survived by his children: Cam Henderson, Jr. and wife Carolyn of Walterboro; Jess Charters and husband Andrew of Megggett; Leigh Stoots of Meggett. There are four grandchildren: Wendy Ferreira (Jason), Nancy Henderson, James Stoots, and Campbell Stoots. Mr. Henderson leaves behind one great-granddaughter, Leona Ferreira, his sister Alice H. Jervey, and long-time caregiver Willie Mae Holmes.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday July 17, 2017 at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home in Walterboro. Burial services were held privately at Live Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 403 Church Street, Walterboro, SC, 29488.