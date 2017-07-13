By the grace of God | News | The Press and Standard

Faith Baptist Church helps family who lost home to fire.

By PASTOR TONY JONES

Faith Baptist Church

In the early morning hours of June 11, Robert Long of Stanley Avenue woke up to the smell of smoke in his house. Without delay, he hurried to the living room and saw what no one should ever have to see: his house on fire.

Quickly, he woke his wife and children and hurried them out to safety. He then thought he could re-enter the home and grab his wallet and some other essentials, then he remembered his wife had caged doves inside the house.

He diverted his plan to retrieve the wallet and instead set the doves free. By then, it was too hot and smoky to attempt to save anything else inside, so he went out with his family and watched in grief as everything they had, literally, went up in flames.

Despite the best efforts of Colleton County Fire-Rescue, nothing could be saved. The Long family had just lost it all, but the family was safe and that was all that mattered at the time.

When it was safe to begin the search for anything possibly left intact, they came across several broken and melted things that could never be replaced; however, they found a set of hard plastic “Praying Hands” that although blackened, were still in near perfect shape. They retrieved the hands as a token of God’s kindness and favor — though all inside was lost, their family was saved.

When the cleanup began, the members of Faith Baptist Church took on the project as an opportunity to show and share the love of Jesus with this family and the community.

By the morning of June 12, the members of Faith Baptist Church decided to buy a trailer and fix it up for the Long family. Sheriff Andy Strickland owned a trailer in need of repair and made it available for this project.

He personally helped organize much of the remodeling project as a service to this family.

Everything happened so fast, that only God can get the credit for making it all come together so well.

Robert said, “I wish I had a sign in my yard that said, ‘GOD IS GOOD’” … before the end of the day, the sign was donated.

On July 8 at 7 p.m., friends, neighbors, and the members of Faith Baptist Church presented the Long family with their new home.

Amid tears of joy and gladness, all shared in thanksgiving to God for the protection He gave this family and for providing this miracle for them.

The freshly remodeled trailer was filled with furniture, bedding, appliances, etc. Pastor Jones and the members of Faith Baptist Church engaged the community in this project and so many people stepped up to help. It was incredible.

Special thanks to Faith Baptist Church, Pastor Tony Jones, Sheriff Andy Strickland, Colleton County Fire-Rescue, American Red Cross, Westbury’s ACE Hardware, Habitat for Humanity, Community Baptist Church of Lodge, Coastal Electric Cooperative, Hamilton’s Furniture, Bruce Krajeski Landscaping, H&H Electric, Bo Chapman of Cool Man Heating and Air, Clint Crouse of Safe House Home Inspections, Wal-Mart, Rent-A-Center, Coastal Embroidery and More, Terri Lynn Agency (collection site)

…And the countless friends and neighbors who donated money, clothes, household items, etc.