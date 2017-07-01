Building bookworms: CCSD holding ACE Basin inspired reading camp | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County School District, in partnership with Read to Succeed and Title One, is holding summer reading camp for 151 rising third and fourth graders from across the district to improve reading skills.

The theme of this summer’s reading camp is based on the ACE Basin and will include extended day activities such as field trips to the Edisto Interpretive Center and the Colleton County Museum.

Camp is held at Forest Hills Elementary, Monday–Thursday, from 7:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch is served to the campers by the Summer Feeding Program. Each class has 15 students with one teacher and one assistant. Camp administrator is Florrie Edwards.

According to camp directors, Sonia Inabinett and Kristie Long, the camp was funded through partnerships with Read to Succeed and Title One, along with a $37,000 grant from the South Carolina State Department to fund extended day activities such as the Book and Movie Club held at the Colleton County Library, field trips and activities in art, music and physical education.

“The reading camp is reading and writing workshop interventions for students who are scoring just below grade level on their reading scores,” said Long. “Summer instruction will help fill gap and ensure less summer reading slides. Testing was conducted at beginning of camp, and students will be retested at the end of camp to report progress to the State Department of Education.”

“Last year’s camp was very successful with great gains noted,” said Long. “We are aiming for higher results this year.”