Breaking the ice with city’s youngsters | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

A trip to Gladys Whiddon Park the afternoon of July 21 was the final stop on this summer’s snow cone get-together.

Between July 19 and July 21, members of the Walterboro Police Department visited 12 apartment complexes and city parks to distribute free snow cones and visit with the children and adults who gathered for the cooling treats.

Corporal Amye Stivender said, “We have had a great turnout from the community at each event. Each year it seems to grow a little bit more. We’ve been very pleased. We look forward to this each year.”

The snow cone tour is the summer community outreach program implemented by Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin shortly after he took office. Throughout the years, the department organizes outreach programs for young and adult residents of the city.

Stivender said the police officers working the snow cone detail went through at least two 44-quart coolers of ice daily. The department’s snow cone machine over the last four years has become an effective tool in developing relationships with the city’s youngsters.

Patrol Officer Whitlee Hill was ending her first time working the snow cone tour. During a down time between serving snow cone visitors, Hill was working her way through her own blue raspberry and lime snow cone. Asked how many snow cones she’s had in the past three days, Hill said, “I’ve lost count.”

Although Hill couldn’t say how many she has had, the flavoring has remained the same. “I don’t venture out past blue raspberry and lime. I know what I like.”

Sitting at a park picnic table with several other children, 4-year-old Trinity Nortan and 2-year-old Brycen Gilreath, were savoring lime cones. Asked if the snow cones were hitting the spot, Brycen said, “Yes sir.”

At the other end of the picnic table, Luke seemed to be leaning towards cherry.

Luke, a full-blooded Lab, was lapping up a cherry snow cone held by Abby Corbett. Asked if cherry was Luke’s favorite flavor, Corbett said, “I didn’t know he liked it.”

It could be the cooling ice that drew Luke’s attention, not the cherry flavoring. As Corbett was responding to the cherry question, Luke made a quick visit to a youthful table companion and took his snow cone, not cherry, for a test lick.

“We are grateful to everyone who showed up and we hope to see everyone again next year,” Stivender said.