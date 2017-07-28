Blood drive held at Good Shepherd | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:19 am

17th GALLON. Gary Hermann donated his 17th gallon of blood at the July 10th blood drive. He is being presented his pin by bloodmobile chairman Norma Weeks.

The July 10 blood drive was held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, as the social hall at its usual location, First Baptist Church, was in use. Sixty-six donors came in, with 62 pints of blood collected. The turnout was more that expected, which resulted in the Red Cross running out of bags. “Some donors had to leave,” said bloodmobile chairman Norma Weeks. “I am promised this will never happen again. I thank each one who came in for waiting far past your appointment time.”

Donors included Charles Benton, Ashley Amundson, Michael Padgett, Robin Tanner, Harry Pellum, David Miller, Donald Hipp, James Pedigo, Bill Weeks, Timothy Smyly, William Snead, Hank Amundson, Edward Usry, Linda Usry, Margie Sweet, Mike Kuszmaul, Ian Saunders, Anthony Colleton, Mary Siegrist, Payton Crosby, Gary Hermann (17 gallons), Diane Wicker, Trent E. Cannon, Christi Crosby, Gerald Ferguson, Jan Canady, Ernest Canady, Ricky Crosby, Earl Nichristi, Megan Sherry, Dean Hills, Ronella Winchester, Sara Miller, Thomas Reeves, Mary Sherry, David Soard, Erin Davis, Allison Langdale, Arlene Cassedy, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Nicole Tatti, Joseph Tatti, Richard Berry, Jodi Pierce, Marian Sauls, Carroll Griffin, Terry Griffin, Jessica Goodwin, Matt Rentz, Trudy Bodley, Rebecca Hitchens, Mary Howe, Vicki Syfrett, Bucky McCormack, Hope Bishop, Anthony Green, Susan Bunch, John Bunch, Loretta Smith, Kristopher Warren, Kay Catterton, Mary Jo Fox, Richard Johnson, Linda Clark and Norma Weeks.

In September, two blood drives will be held: the regular drive on Sept. 11 at the First Baptist Church and the second annual special blood drive in honor of the late Marshall “Bubba” Catterton on Sept. 28. Information on the special drive will be announced at a later date.

For information call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.