Bishop Lewis Taylor retiring after 52 years | News | The Press and Standard

Bishop Lewis Taylor retiring after 52 years

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:47 am

It’s been 52 years since Bishop Lewis Taylor first stood in the pulpit. And on July 16, he will stand, officially, in that pulpit for the last time.

“I’ve been pastoring now at this church (Saints Center Ministry) for 42 years. My birthday is the seventh of July. I’ll be 80,” Lewis said. “I know that in order for a ministry to compete in the environment today, you need fresh eyes, fresh ideas. My health isn’t ragged, but it isn’t perfect. And it takes a lot of energy. So what I decided to do it to get out of the leadership. I’ll still be there supporting, but let a younger person lead.”

That younger person will be his son, Phillip Taylor, who has been assistant pastor for the last 6-7 years. “He’s well qualified,” Taylor said. “And as bishop, I can give him advice. I’ll be like a mentor. People will get used to him — they’ll make the adjustment.”

Taylor was just 27 when he preached his first sermon. His father was a minister, “so I was raised in a preacher’s house.” He did other things after graduating high school, like serving in the Navy, but “my background and training eventually caught up to me.”

That decision came after living in San Francisco for a while, when he came back home to Walterboro looking for work. But there wasn’t any. So he went back to Los Angeles. But home was still calling, so he came back to Walterboro, got married and moved to Washington, D.C., where he attended Bible college at night. The couple then “drifted to Brooklyn” for a while. About two years later, the newlyweds moved to San Diego, Calif., where he started a ministry, and they stayed for just over seven years.

Then his father died. He came home for the funeral and, to his surprise, got voted in as the new pastor at what was then Greater St. James. It took him about a year “to get the other church situated to where it would maintain and grow” and then Lewis and Leviticus came home for good.

Taylor started building his new ministry in Walterboro. The church quickly outgrew its building, and he started looking around. He and the congregation finally settled on four acres at the corner of Hampton Street and Robertson Boulevard, where the church still stands. “We started building that building with $500,” Taylor said. “We were blessed that we were able to raise money. Finally, it got far enough along we could move in — it wasn’t finished, but we could move in.” The completed church has 14,000 sq.ft.

Having that large a building has enabled the congregation to share with the community. When smaller churches have weddings, funerals, concerts or other events beyond their building’s capacity, Taylor is always ready to share Saints Center. “We’ve always had a spirit of inclusion,” he said. He wants to help.

That help also extends to the Walterboro community. The church holds feeding programs, serves as a base site for community cleanup days. The congregation also did “extensive evangelism” across S.C., N.C. and Georgia, as well as tent crusades in various places.

In the meantime, the Taylors were raising five children — Rolets Buckner, Stella Jones, David Taylor, Sarai Taylor, Phillip M. Taylor Sr. and Janet Taylor. Lewis met Leviticus 55 years ago. “You know how young fellas do, whistling at the young girls and the ladies,” he said with a grin. She put him off for a while, “but I was determined. I got her phone number and called and asked if I could come see her. She said I’d have to ask her mom and dad.” So he did. After he got their approval, “We started courting.” And about a year later, they were married.

“It’s been good. In recent years, she’s had some health challenges, but that never slowed her down. She just goes and goes and goes, just like the Energizer bunny,” he laughed. In fact, about 14 years ago the couple adopted a sixth child who was just three days old. Today, she’s an honor student.

“We’ve had a quiet, simple life. We didn’t have any problems raising them, getting them out of trouble or anything. We were blessed and fortunate that we never had to go to the courts and that kind of thing. We raised them to be decent and live a wholesome life and respect other people,” Taylor said.

Taylor has lots of projects planned for his retirement. A retired contractor, he has “fixing and repairing, that sort of stuff” to do around his house and property. And he is an avid gardener, building raised beds to make the maintenance easier. “My wife has really been enjoying the stuff coming out of the garden.” This year the garden produced cabbage, collards, peppers, tomatoes, string beans, field peas, butterbeans and still-to-be-harvested sweet potatoes. “I’m planning a lot of things I wanted to do over the years that I’m slowly drifting into,” he said.

Of course, he’ll still be involved in the church as pastor emeritus. Already he’s leading a youth Bible study, bringing pizza and breadsticks for the youngsters “just to kind of embellish it a little bit.”

The official changing of the guard will be July 16, at the end of a four-day celebration. People are coming from California, the Bahamas, New York, Philadelphia, the upstate, North Carolina and Florida. “We’re going to have a backed our, I believe,” he said. Services will be July 12-14 with a free banquet at Colleton County Middle School on July 15.

Then on July 16 at 2 p.m. the consecration and installation service will be held during which Phillip will take over the church leadership from his father.

“I really have no regrets,” Taylor said. “I feel good about being able to back out a little bit.”