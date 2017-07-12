Bennie Smoak | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

BENNIE SMOAK

Mr. Bennie Lyn Smoak, Sr., of 700 Cantaloupe Belt, in the Little Swamp Community near Smoaks, passed away on the morning of Monday, July 10, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Little Swamp United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. Smoak was born September 14, 1940, in Bamberg County, to Ned Benjamin Smoak and Marionette Elizabeth Carter Smoak. Mr. Smoak’s mother died in his infancy and he was raised by his paternal grandparents, Nathan and Katie Benton Smoak of the Hunter’s Chapel Community in Bamberg County. Mr. Smoak attended Bamberg County schools and graduated from Bamberg High School in 1959.

Mr. Smoak married the former Patricia Ann Smith on May 22, 1959 and they were married for over fifty-eight years. In addition to his wife, Mr. Bennie is survived by his three children, Jan Marionette Smoak Rogers, Bennie Lyn “Bubba” Smoak, Jr., and Angela Ann Smoak Sutton, all of whom reside in the Smoaks area. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Lindsay Michelle Sutton Templeton, Justin Osborne Mallouk, Dalton Barrett Sutton, Mari Annalyn Sutton, Chase Nathan Smoak, Grace Elizabeth Sutton, and Andrew Trotman Sutton; as well as his first great-grandchild, Ellis Grace Templeton. Mr. Smoak is also survived by his sons-in-law, Charles Thomas Rogers and James Barry Sutton, Jr.; and his three sisters, Kathleen Smoak Cook, Irene Smoak Merritt, and Geraldine Smoak Mobley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Oliver Smoak.

Mr. Smoak was retired as the Senior Operator of O Area Control Room at the Savannah River Plant, and was a farmer who produced hogs, cows, corn, soy beans, watermelons, and cantaloupes.

Mr. Smoak was brought up in the Hunter’s Chapel Baptist Church, and was a member of the Little Swamp United Methodist Church at the time of his death.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the South Carolina Oncology Associates in Columbia for the treatment, care and compassion received by Mr. Smoak in recent months.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt.