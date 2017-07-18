Beatrice Thomas | Obituary | The Press and Standard

BEATRICE THOMAS

Mrs. Beatrice Nettles Thomas, 82, of Walterboro, passed away Thursday morning, July 13, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Ernest Thomas.

Funeral services were conducted 1:00, Friday afternoon, July 14, 2017 from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home, Walterboro Chapel. Interment followed in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro.

Born October 30, 1934, in Colleton County and was a daughter of the late Laurie James Nettles and Sarah Elizabeth Crosby Nettles. She was a longtime seamstress and for many years and until the time of her retirement worked for Novit-Siegel in Walterboro. She was a member of Grace Advent Christian Church and will be remembered for her love for her grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren.

Surviving are: her daughters, Lynn Thomas Hudson of Ruffin and Tammy Thomas Wingo and her husband Dwight of Bluffton; brother, Stroman Nettles of Walterboro; a dear friend, Mr. Leon Crosby of Walterboro; grandchildren, Shane Hudson and his wife Allison and Tina Hudson Harvey and her husband Josh, all of Ruffin; great grandchildren, Brantley Hudson, Hannah Haley, Hunter Hudson, and Shelby Haley; and nephews, Ricky Valentine, Nathan Nettles, Mitch Nettles. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Bazzle; and a son-in-law, Larry Hudson.

