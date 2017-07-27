Basketball tourney honoring Rashee Hodges planned | News | The Press and Standard

“Rashee had an impact on this community – and we want that to continue by helping other athletes reach their dreams and fulfill their education goals.”

LaMonte Hodges,

father of Rashee Hodges

By CINDY CROSBY

A basketball tournament is being planned to raise proceeds for the “Ra Ra Foundation,” a scholarship fund dedicated in memory of local standout Rashee Jamal Hodges, who lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4, 2016.

The 2017 Game Changer Tournament, sponsored by New Foundation Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, Inc., is planned for Saturday Aug. 12 at Colleton County High School and will consist of 12-man rosters. Registration deadline is Monday July 31 and the cost is $125 for each team. Winners will receive a t-shirt and a team trophy. Door admission will be $5. All proceeds will benefit the “Ra Ra Foundation.”

“Angela (Rashee’s mother) and I have been thinking about what we could do in Rashee’s memory,” said LaMonte Hodges, the father of the late Rashee Hodges. “We thought about things and realized we needed to honor his memory in the way he would want us to — and that is by continuing to impact the future of our young athletes in the community.

“We never really completely understood the impact Rashee had on younger people in our community until this happened,” he said. “Now, we are told often how much he mentored young athletes, especially out in the community. He pushed himself so hard to reach his goals and strived for success, but he also wanted others to have that same success. He loved having the opportunity to support kids by encouraging them to work hard in the classroom and keep playing sports.”

“Because he had such an impact on our youth — we don’t want that to stop,” said his father. “We want to find the next Rashee so it can continue.”

Hodges says his family will never be able to express their appreciation for the love and support they’ve received from the community over the past months and is hopeful that the “Ra Ra Foundation” will be the catalyst to helping other young athletes reach their dreams.

Because, it is exactly what Rashee Hodges would want to happen.

For more information on the event, contact LaMonte Hodges at 843-635-1178.