Barbara Singletary | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 18, 2017 11:33 am
BARBARA TAYLOR SINGLETARY
Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory
COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Barbara Taylor Singletary, 82, of Cottageville, entered into rest Saturday morning, July 15, 2017.
Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2017, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend David Jackson officiating. Interment followed in Rudd Branch Cemetery on Highway 47, in the Lebanon Community.
