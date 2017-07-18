Barbara Singletary | Obituary | The Press and Standard

BARBARA TAYLOR SINGLETARY

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Barbara Taylor Singletary, 82, of Cottageville, entered into rest Saturday morning, July 15, 2017.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2017, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend David Jackson officiating. Interment followed in Rudd Branch Cemetery on Highway 47, in the Lebanon Community.