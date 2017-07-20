Back to School supply lists for middle, elementary students | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 20, 2017 9:40 am
6th, 7th and 8th Grade
General Supply List
Two options for organization in middle school:
Binder Option
One 3-inch binder (or 2 smaller binders) to include:
Dividers, with tabs and pockets
Two packs of 100 count loose-leaf paper
One pencil pouch, with holes to fit inside of binder
Four folders with holes and pockets for binder
Erasers
2 packs of pencils
1 pack of colored pencils
Highlighters (At least 2 colors)
Handheld pencil sharpener
Glue sticks
USB Thumb Drive
Earbuds
Notebook Option
6 Notebooks (spiral or composition, 1 per class)
Pencil pouch
6 Folders (pocket and prong)
Erasers
2 packs of pencils (Extra lead if mechanical)
1 pack of colored pencils
Highlighters (At least 2 colors)
Handheld pencil sharpener
Glue sticks
USB Thumb Drive
Earbuds
Wish List for Homeroom Teachers
Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
Box of Tissues
*This is a general supply list for general educational classes. Additional supplies may be requested by specific teachers during the school year, especially those in high school credit courses.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.