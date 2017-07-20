Back to School supply lists for middle, elementary students | News | The Press and Standard

6th, 7th and 8th Grade

General Supply List

Two options for organization in middle school:

Binder Option

One 3-inch binder (or 2 smaller binders) to include:

Dividers, with tabs and pockets

Two packs of 100 count loose-leaf paper

One pencil pouch, with holes to fit inside of binder

Four folders with holes and pockets for binder

Erasers

2 packs of pencils

1 pack of colored pencils

Highlighters (At least 2 colors)

Handheld pencil sharpener

Glue sticks

USB Thumb Drive

Earbuds

Notebook Option

6 Notebooks (spiral or composition, 1 per class)

Pencil pouch

6 Folders (pocket and prong)

Erasers

2 packs of pencils (Extra lead if mechanical)

1 pack of colored pencils

Highlighters (At least 2 colors)

Handheld pencil sharpener

Glue sticks

USB Thumb Drive

Earbuds

Wish List for Homeroom Teachers

Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

Box of Tissues

*This is a general supply list for general educational classes. Additional supplies may be requested by specific teachers during the school year, especially those in high school credit courses.