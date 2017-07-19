Arson suspected in fire at abandoned home | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:44 pm

Officials continue to probe a suspicious fire that heavily damaged an abandoned residence at 410 popular Street on the morning of July 14.

Firefighters were called to the property at 1:04 a.m. after a neighbor spotted flames coming through the roof. The blaze was quickly extinguished and officials, suspecting the blaze had been intentionally set, notified the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene and contacted SLED’s Arson Unit to relay their suspicions.

The house had been vacant for some time and the building was already in poor condition. There was no electricity connected to the home.

Firefighters were on the scene for two hours.