Academy Road holds Wacky-Tacky Day | News | The Press and Standard

Academy Road holds Wacky-Tacky Day

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 2:09 pm

Academy Road Preschool and Child Care had a Spirit Week Wacky-Tacky Day recently. Ms. Becky was our Wackiest Teacher. She is is holding Sa’Mya with the other Wackiest kids, from left: Malaysia, Anna, Kaydence, Hudson, Christina, Adrian and Bryleigh.