Academy Road holds Wacky-Tacky Day | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 1, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 2:09 pm
Academy Road Preschool and Child Care had a Spirit Week Wacky-Tacky Day recently. Ms. Becky was our Wackiest Teacher. She is is holding Sa’Mya with the other Wackiest kids, from left: Malaysia, Anna, Kaydence, Hudson, Christina, Adrian and Bryleigh.
