About People | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:12 pm

Jones chosen Hero of the Week

Ruffin native Cpl. Teyvon Jones recently earned the Hero of the Week Award with the 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at Fort Drum, N.Y.

A human resource specialist, he is the strength manager for the 548th, a position usually filled by two sergeants. He supervises four soldiers handling, reviewing and processing all actions of the Battalion S1 section.

The 2013 graduate of Colleton County High School said, “My wife Tamika Jones, mother Sylvonna Brown and twin brother Treyvon Jones are my biggest supporters. Without them, I would not be able to strive to become the person I am.”

Three graduate from USC Upstate

Brittany George, Kendrae Hiers and Quantes Jones, all of Walterboro, received their degrees in May from the University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg.

Crosby graduates in Spartanburg

Teagan Shaina Crosby of Walterboro received her associate in science degree from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg during May commencement.

On president’s list at Clemson

The following Colleton County students have been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Clemson University:

 Holly E. Rizer of Edisto Island, psychology;

 Mackie Dubose Seabrook of Edisto Island, visual arts;

 Mary H. Brown of Walterboro, health science;

 Alondra DeSantiago of Walterboro, health science;

 Ansley Jackson Hiers of Walterboro, biological sciences;

 Reilly Jo Malphrus of Yemassee, nursing.

To be named to the list, students must have a 4.0 (all A’s) grade point average.

On dean’s list at Clemson

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clemson University:

 Justin Adrian Comport of Edisto Island, mechanical engineering;

 Emily Nicole Hiott of Walterboro, English;

 Angela Nicole King of Walterboro, history;

 Elizabeth J. Lucas of Walterboro, animal and veterinary science;

 Roberto A. Lugo of Walterboro, nursing;

 Caleb O’Quinn of Walterboro, general engineering;

 Birjy Prakash Patel of Yemassee, biological science.

To be named to the list, students must have a grade point average of 3.50-3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Four graduate from Charleston Southern

Four local residents received degrees from Charleston Southern University in Charleston on May 6. They are Cassidy Richmond of Round O, Jacqueline Tisdale of Round O, Caitlin Summers of Varnville and Cathy Palmer of Walterboro.

On dean’s list at Georgia Southern

Jelissa Abreu of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga.

The list requires a 3.5 grade point average with 12 semester hours.