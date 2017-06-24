Youth learn life lessons at free basketball camp | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:55 pm

The Department of Juvenile Justice, Carolina Cagers Basketball, Colleton County Middle School and the South Carolina State University 1890 Extension Service hosted the third annual GREAT Ballers Basketball Camp on June 5-8 in the CCMS gym.

The camp’s mission is to reduce gang membership and to develop positive associations through sportsmanship and “DJJ Choices” classes.

Participants heard from several speakers on topics such as respect, personal hygiene, making good choices, negative effects of bullying and positive school behavior. The free camp was open to ages 8-13. Coach Jay Davis, CCMS athletic director, said over 60 youngsters participated.

Wayne Bennett of DJJ said the participants were able to discuss the negative effects of gang membership and identify positive resources within their community.

At the end of the camp, the participants were asked to join arms and recognize each individual as their brother or sister.

The camp originated as a collaborative effort between Bennett, Davis and Cornelius Hamilton, 4-H Youth Development agent with the S.C. State University Extension Service. The three life-long friends wanted to give back to the community by sponsoring a camp that would help participants avoid gangs and develop future goals.

Other camp advisors and presenters were Torsha Anderson, Colleton County DJJ director; Lois Morris, Shaquanna Ferguson and Larainia Carter of the Department of Juvenile Justice; and Tyler Gant.