Young adults help with library’s new benches | News | The Press and Standard

Young adults help with library's new benches

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

Members of the Young Adult Summer Program at the Colleton County Memorial Library volunteered their time to help assemble new benches for the front of the library last week. From left are Ja’quan Thomas, Jayden Salley, Stephon Middleton, Kameron Griffin and Victor Smalls with Young Adult Librarian Vicki Brown and volunteer Trisha Gahagan. The teens are holding wooden strips they were using to construct American flag wall hangings as part of the young adult program.